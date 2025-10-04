KPDN monitors BUDI95 system disruption at Kuantan petrol station

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living will continue monitoring consumer claims following a BUDI Madani RON95 system disruption at a BHPetrol station on Jalan Gambang in Kuantan.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh confirmed the disruption occurred around 12.15 pm on October 3 and affected 28 customers.

KPDN conducted an inspection at 4.00 pm on the same day and found the system experienced intermittent disruptions despite no internet issues detected.

The station operator has submitted a report to BHPetrol Headquarters for further investigation and resolution.

Affected customers can submit refund claims by presenting their original purchase receipts for verification purposes.

A similar disruption was detected at the BHPetrol Bandar Gambang station that morning but was resolved shortly afterwards.

Checks at other petrol stations including Shell on Jalan Sungai Lembing found the BUDI95 system functioning smoothly with only technical problems related to MyKad chips.

The ministry has recommended petrol station operators implement manual backup systems to record receipts and customer details during outages.

Operators should allow affected customers to reclaim their subsidy using supporting documents when system failures occur.

KPDN emphasised continuous monitoring of all issues related to BUDI95 initiative implementation across petrol stations.

The ministry will ensure all station operators comply with regulations and provide optimal service to the public.

Consumers facing any issues should promptly contact the KPDN hotline at 1-800-886-800 or use official ministry channels for assistance. – Bernama