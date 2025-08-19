KPKT studies circular economy for solid waste management in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is assessing the feasibility of a circular economy bill for solid waste, including plastics, to enhance sustainable waste management.

Minister Nga Kor Ming stated this aligns with the Circular Economy Blueprint for Solid Waste introduced in August 2024.

He added that the ministry is shifting towards a circular economy model to balance economic growth with environmental protection.

The initiative aims to reduce solid waste generation, particularly single-use plastics, lowering waste management costs.

Nga emphasised the ministry’s commitment to improving waste management under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007.

Under the 13th Malaysia Plan, waste management will be upgraded through better governance, technology, and modern recycling infrastructure.

Nga also addressed illegal dumpsites, noting that SWCorp closed 3,036 sites in 2024 and conducted 2,679 operations by July 2025.

He revealed 51 cases were prosecuted, resulting in fines exceeding RM897,000.

To strengthen enforcement, SWCorp will deploy patrol vehicles in tourist areas and illegal dumping hotspots. - Bernama