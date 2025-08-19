Kuantan police seek public help to find two missing men

KUANTAN: Police are appealing for public assistance to locate two men reported missing in separate incidents last week.

District police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah confirmed a report was filed regarding the disappearance of Muhammad Aliff Syazwan Shah Mohd Nizam, 23, on Aug 14.

The missing man’s mother, Mazlianatum Mohamed Salleh, 46, stated her son, who has disabilities, was last seen leaving for subuh prayers at a mosque on Sunday morning.

“He always prays at the mosque. In the past, if he went out, he would never be away for more than two days or three nights,” she told Bernama.

Mazlianatum described her son as fair-skinned, 180cm tall, of medium build, and last seen wearing a jersey with track pants.

Ashari also disclosed that another man, Cheong Sang Tai @ Cheong Soon Tai, 75, was reported missing on Aug 13.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the nearest police station. - Bernama