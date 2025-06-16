Kulim’s Kg Ulu Dingin villagers living in fear as prowling tiger attacks livestock again

KULIM: Villagers in Kampung Ulu Dingin in this district are living in fear again over the presence of a tiger which has reportedly returned to attack their livestock recently.

Livestock farmer Muhammad Khairul Azlan Che Hamid, 37, claimed that the latest attack occurred last Thursday (June 12) with a pregnant cow being killed by the endangered predator.

“This is the first attack of the year. In past years, several attacks have occurred, by the same tiger I believe.

“In 2023, two of my cows were killed while in 2024, four cows fell victim to tiger attacks. Altogether, including this year, seven cows have died,” he claimed, speaking to Bernama in the village today.

He said he has been raising cattle since 2010 and curently owns 70 cows kept in a fenced area.

“But when my fence is damaged, like it is under repair currently, some cows will inevitably stray and roam in the nearby oil palm plantation,” said Muhammad Khairul Azlan.

He added that his home, where he lives with his wife and two children and a livestock pen, is located not far from the foothills of Gunung Inas, while the distance between their home and neighbours is quite far, thus adding to their concerns about safety with the tiger back on the prowl.

Meanwhile, Mukim Mahang village chief Mohd Naim Zamhuri Zainul Abidin said that so far this year, three complaints have been received from villagers regarding alleged tiger attacks.

“We have forwarded all the cases to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action,“ he said.

According to him, Perhilitan has set two traps baited with goats in Kampung Ulu Dingin and Kampung Ulu Mahang.

“The village where these tiger attacks occurred is home to about 10 families with houses located quite far apart from each other,” he said.