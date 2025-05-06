Laos President commends Malaysian Chief Justice’s visit to deepen judicial ties

VIENTIANE: President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, on Wednesday expressed his appreciation for the leadership of Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, in visiting Laos, underscoring the visit’s significance in deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the judicial sector.

According to the Laos News Agency (KPL), Tengku Maimun is on an official visit to the country from Tuesday until Friday.

Thongloun noted that this exchange contributes meaningfully to strengthening ties between the two nations and fosters long-term support, mutual assistance, and the sharing of judicial experiences.

The President also voiced strong support for ongoing collaboration between the judicial bodies of Laos and Malaysia and emphasised the Laos’ commitment to nurturing its longstanding relations with Malaysia, an important ASEAN partner with a shared history of cooperation.

He highlighted 2026 as a milestone year, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Tengku Maimun thanked President Thongloun for the warm welcome and outlined the objectives of her visit.

She said the trip aims to enhance judicial cooperation among ASEAN countries and to support Laos in its preparations to establish the Laos Lawyers’ Association, which is a step towards seeking membership in the ASEAN Law Association.