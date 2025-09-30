Literary figure Rejab Ismail dies after fall at home in Perlis

KANGAR: Perlis-born literary figure Rejab Ismail, 84, better known as Rejab F.I., passed away at his home in Tanjung Gorah, Repoh, early this morning following a fall.

His eldest son, Ronifira Rejab, 60, said Rejab had been ill for the past six months but did not experience any serious health issues despite taking medication for diabetes for about five years.

Ronifira explained that his father was on his way to the bathroom when he fell and lost consciousness.

He confirmed that his father breathed his last at home with his wife, Fatimah Taha, 82, and their other son, Rizal Irwandi, 50, by his side.

Rejab was laid to rest around 2.30 pm, following the funeral prayers at Masjid Tun Abdul Razak Repoh.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli extended his condolences to the family for the loss in a Facebook post.

He described Rejab as a literary figure who brought pride to the state and nation on both the national and international literary stage.

Mohd Shukri noted that throughout his life, Rejab made significant contributions to literature, producing hundreds of works that are part of the nation’s cultural heritage.

He added that some of Rejab’s works were selected as KOMSAS and Malay literature texts in schools.

Mohd Shukri stated that the passing of the late Rejab is a significant loss to the literary world, particularly in Perlis. – Bernama