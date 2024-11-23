M. Nasir says honorary Doctorate in Performing Arts highest honour of 45-year career

TANJUNG MALIM: Renowned singer and music maestro Datuk M. Nasir has described receiving the Honorary Doctorate in Performing Arts from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) as the highest honour of his 45-year career in the arts.

“To me, this is a great honour, and they (UPSI) have been among others who have been closely following the progress of my work,“ he said.

“This recognition also demonstrates that UPSI is among the institutions that actively support and elevate the arts to the highest level,“ he added during an interview after the 26th convocation ceremony of UPSI at the Sultan Azlan Shah Campus Hall today.

Earlier, the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, presented the honorary doctorate to the 67-year-old singer from Bukit Panjang, Singapore.

M. Nasir, whose full name is Mohd Nasir Mohamed, shared that he will continue his usual artistic activities and plans to produce a film soon.

Meanwhile, Datuk Nash, the lead vocalist of Lefthanded, whose real name is Nashrudin Elias, expressed that age is no barrier for him in obtaining a Master’s in Performing Arts through APEL Q.

The 65-year-old singer said it took him two years to complete his studies, which began in January 2022.

“I faced several challenges in the beginning, but the support of my instructors and family kept me motivated to complete my Master’s,“ said Nash, a native of Muar, Johor.

Nash explained that his decision to further his education was driven by a desire to deepen his knowledge of performing arts, which covers a wide range of disciplines.

“Many people see the arts as just entertainment, but when examined more closely, the arts are truly multifaceted. It’s not only about singing, dancing, or acting; it also involves the knowledge of managing those elements to ensure the quality of the final product,“ he said.