MACC busts tobacco smuggling syndicate causing RM250m losses

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has dismantled a major tobacco, cigarette and cigar smuggling network following coordinated raids across multiple locations.

MACC conducted operations at 14 different premises in the Klang Valley and Johor yesterday targeting this sophisticated smuggling operation.

According to sources, the raids focused on business premises and company owners involved in the tobacco, cigar and liquor supply trade.

These illegal activities are believed to have caused massive government losses exceeding RM250 million in tax revenue between 2020 and 2024.

Following the successful raids, MACC froze personal and company bank accounts containing approximately RM218 million.

The Customs Department also suspended the import licences of several companies connected to the case as part of the crackdown.

The operations were conducted under Op Sikaro, led by MACC’s Special Operations Division with multi-agency cooperation.

Participating agencies included the Inland Revenue Board, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Customs Department in this joint effort.

Investigators believe syndicate members involved officers from various enforcement agencies, raising concerns about internal corruption.

Ongoing investigations will focus on tracing and seizing additional assets connected to money laundering activities within the network.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the details of the operation.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 for corruption offenses.

Authorities are also applying Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 in their investigation.

This significant bust represents one of the largest smuggling network disruptions in recent years.

The massive scale of financial losses highlights the ongoing - Bernama