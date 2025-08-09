Madani adopted village and school initiatives exceed targets with private sector support

KOTA BHARU: The government’s Madani Adopted Village and Madani Adopted School initiatives have gained significant traction among private companies, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He revealed that the number of villages and schools adopted by private firms has surpassed initial expectations.

Anwar noted that major corporations, including those with multi-billion-ringgit investments, have stepped forward to support rural communities as part of the programme.

“Initially, my target was only 300 schools, but private companies have adopted 1,000 schools nationwide, including in Kelantan,” he said during the closing ceremony of the Kelantan-level Program Madani Rakyat 2025.

The event took place at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, with Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud also in attendance.

The Madani Adopted Village programme seeks to reduce development disparities between urban and rural areas.

It focuses on improving basic infrastructure such as water supply, electricity, roads, and internet connectivity in selected villages.

Meanwhile, the Madani Adopted School initiative aims to narrow educational gaps between urban and rural institutions.

The programme fosters collaboration between government agencies, educational institutions, and private firms to enhance infrastructure, academics, and student development. - Bernama