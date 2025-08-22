Mahseer fish population in Kenyir Lake remains intact under monitoring

KUALA TERENGGANU: The mahseer fish population in the Kelah Sanctuary at Kenyir Lake remains thriving and under continuous monitoring by authorities despite recent disappearance reports.

Terengganu Fisheries Department director Pang Nyukang confirmed monitoring revealed the apparent disappearance resulted from the species concentrating in natural pools due to habitat changes and current weather conditions.

“Observations showed that the fish feeding areas had experienced sediment buildup from upstream, along with a drop in the lake’s water level in preparation for the monsoon season,“ he said in a statement today.

“This has caused the waters to become shallower, and the hot weather, combined with the lack of natural shade, has led the fish to seek refuge in deeper areas,“ he added.

The Terengganu Fisheries Department will conduct thorough monitoring at the sanctuary site on Sunday to ensure ongoing sustainability of the mahseer population.

Pang stated the department will intensify efforts with the Central Terengganu Development Authority, police, non-governmental organisations, and local communities to manage the habitat and address potential threats.

He emphasised that mahseer fish and their habitat receive protection under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Terengganu Inland Fisheries Regulations 1988.

These regulations prohibit capturing, relocating, or killing mahseer fish without written permission from the Terengganu Fisheries director.

“Anyone violating this regulation may face a fine of up to RM1,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of six months, or both, under Regulation 21 of the Terengganu Inland Fisheries Regulations 1988,“ he said.

The department remains committed to safeguarding the state’s freshwater resources, particularly the iconic mahseer of Kenyir Lake, for ecosystem and local community benefits.

“The public is urged to avoid making baseless speculations and to report any suspicious activities promptly,“ Pang added.

Social media recently buzzed with reports of missing mahseer species from the sanctuary, a popular destination for local and international tourists.

The Central Terengganu Development Authority announced the Kelah Sanctuary will temporarily close from today until Sunday for maintenance and upgrades. – Bernama