Malay language must be empowered in technical and scientific fields

ARAU: The Malay language must be strengthened as a language of knowledge in technical and scientific fields from the primary school level.

This initiative aims to instil confidence among the younger generation in its ability to stand alongside global languages while safeguarding national identity.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, said the Malay language is a cultural heritage and symbol of sovereignty that must continue to be empowered.

He emphasised that the language must remain relevant in knowledge, innovation and technology.

He said initiatives such as the ‘Seminar Bahasa: Memperkasakan Bahasa Melayu Dalam Bidang Teknikal’ should be expanded.

This expansion would ensure the Malay language not only thrives domestically but is also recognised globally as an authoritative language of knowledge.

“The organisation of this seminar aligns with the nation’s aspiration to strengthen the use of technical terms in Malay and elevate the language at the international level.”

“The participation of various parties reflects a shared commitment to uphold Malay as a distinguished language of knowledge,” he said.

The Raja Muda, who is also Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), said this when officiating the seminar at UniMAP’s Pauh Putra Campus today.

The event was organised by UniMAP’s Institute of Strategic and Community Studies (IKSK) and Faculty of Business and Communication (FPK).

It was held in collaboration with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), Dunia Melayu Dunia Islam (DMDI) and the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs).

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said undergraduates must be bold in using Malay in writing and research.

He noted that they play a role in enriching the language with new terminologies.

He also stressed the need for close cooperation between higher education institutions, industries and language bodies to develop standardised technical terms. – Bernama