Malaysia aims for top 50 in global science and technology ranking

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia aims to rank among the world’s top 50 Science and Technology clusters in the Global Innovation Index within the next five years.

This goal supports the nation’s ambition to become a regional hub for technology and innovation.

MIMOS Bhd president and chief executive officer Dr Saat Shukri Embong said Malaysia is currently ranked 93rd in the GII 2024.

He stated that this ranking reflects the collective efforts of various stakeholders in strengthening the nation’s innovation ecosystem.

“With continued support and collaboration, as this is not something we can achieve alone, we are confident that Malaysia can be among the top 50 within the next five years,” he said.

He explained that the GII indicator also serves as a key reference point for potential investors.

“When they see that Malaysia possesses strong technological capabilities, expertise, talent, and knowledge, it gives them the confidence to invest here,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after the MIMOS Technology Preview 2025, officiated by Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal.

Saat Shukri said Malaysia’s position in the GII reflects the nation’s scientific and technological capabilities.

He added that it plays a crucial role in enhancing economic competitiveness by attracting high-impact investments.

He noted that Kuala Lumpur made history last year by entering the world’s top 100 Science and Technology Clusters for the first time.

The city secured the 93rd spot in the GII 2024 released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali recently described the ranking as a significant milestone for Malaysia.

He highlighted that Kuala Lumpur was ranked ahead of several other major economic clusters.

He said the city’s inclusion in the top 100 reflected Malaysia’s ability to compete internationally.

This achievement is particularly notable in the areas of scientific research and technological advancement. – Bernama