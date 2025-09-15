Malaysia-China tourism boosted by cultural ties and visa-free policy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society serves as a key factor in boosting bilateral tourism with China following the implementation of a mutual visa-free policy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described Malaysia as a uniquely beautiful country with strong cultural connections that create a welcoming environment for Chinese tourists.

He emphasised that Malaysia’s vibrant economic growth and political stability further enhance its appeal as a tourist destination.

Anwar stated that those who have not visited Malaysia are missing out on experiencing a beautiful and very friendly country.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during an interview with Chinese broadcaster CGTN’s anchor Zheng Junfeng during his recent working visit to China.

He highlighted Malaysia’s unique position as a maritime nation that offers year-round attractions from mountains to beaches.

Anwar specifically noted that Malaysia’s beaches allow swimming any time of year without winter, maintaining summer-like conditions throughout all seasons.

The Prime Minister also praised China’s remarkable progress in modernising its agricultural sector through mechanisation and sustainable practices.

He expressed Malaysia’s interest in learning from China’s experience in modern farming to improve productivity and farmer welfare.

Anwar identified rural rice farmers as among the most poverty-stricken groups requiring additional support and development initiatives.

He acknowledged China’s phenomenal progress across various fields that Malaysia can learn from and implement locally.

The mutual visa-free policy has significantly strengthened tourism exchanges between both nations since its implementation.

Malaysia’s large Chinese population contributes to cultural understanding and facilitates smoother travel experiences for Chinese visitors.

The country’s diverse cultural landscape provides familiar elements that make Chinese tourists feel more comfortable during their visits.

This cultural affinity combined with natural attractions creates a compelling tourism proposition for Chinese travelers seeking international destinations. – Bernama