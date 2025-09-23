Malaysia committed to strengthening regional halal ecosystem with Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government is dedicated to enhancing the regional halal ecosystem through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar confirmed this commitment includes sharing expertise and standards with countries like Vietnam.

He stated that his recent official visit allowed him to observe Vietnam’s efforts to comply with halal certification standards firsthand.

“This meeting is solid proof of Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening our bilateral relations,” Mohd Na’im said in a Facebook post.

JAKIM has officially recognised four halal certification bodies in Vietnam based on their integrity and transparency.

Mohd Na’im highlighted that Vietnam is Malaysia’s 11th largest trading partner, underscoring strong economic relations.

“Through this close cooperation, I hope we can open more doors of opportunity,” he added.

He noted that most ASEAN countries possess strong industries with significant potential in the global halal supply chain.

Developing the halal ecosystem will enhance competitiveness and ensure the production of syariah-compliant products.

The global halal market is projected to exceed 3 trillion US dollars by 2028 across multiple sectors. – Bernama