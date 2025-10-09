Malaysia completes six LSS bidding rounds with 6,028 MW capacity

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has completed six rounds of energy bidding through the Energy Commission under the Large-Scale Solar Programme as of August 31, 2025.

A total of 117 companies have won bids across these six rounds with a combined capacity of 6,028 megawatts.

Projects under LSS 1 to LSS 3 are now fully operational according to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

Ninety-three percent of LSS 4 projects have commenced operations with the remainder in final development stages.

LSS 5 and LSS 5+ projects remain in early development phases according to the ministry’s Parliament website statement.

The ministry was responding to Yuneswaran Ramaraj who requested a complete list of winning bidders from LSS 1 to LSS 5+.

PETRA confirmed the government will continue assessing the need for future LSS bidding rounds aligned with national aspirations.

These assessments will support the National Energy Transition Roadmap target of achieving 70% renewable energy capacity by 2050.

The government will also prioritise new technologies like battery storage to accelerate national energy transition.

Strengthening the grid to accommodate LSS integration remains another key priority for the government. – Bernama