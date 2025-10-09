Malaysia considers second Gaza humanitarian mission via Rafah border

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is prepared to consider a proposal for a second wave of humanitarian missions to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has pledged its support for any humanitarian effort to assist the people of Gaza.

“We have already attempted to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by sea, and now there is a proposal to go through the Rafah border, which deserves consideration,“ he said.

Anwar stated that once the tabling of Budget 2026 is completed this week, officials will meet to discuss strategies for the Rafah mission.

He specifically mentioned calling Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby and Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman along with other colleagues for these discussions.

Anwar was speaking at the ‘Himpunan Solidariti Bersama Gaza: Gelombang Malaysia, Palestin Merdeka’ event at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

The event demonstrated Malaysia’s ongoing support for the people of Palestine amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. – Bernama