Malaysia needs flexible foreign policy while upholding core values

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia requires a foreign policy that maintains core values and national interests while adapting flexibly to changing global realities.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan emphasised this need as the international order undergoes significant transformation.

He noted that global institutions are weakening while established rules face disregard worldwide.

Economic dependencies previously fostering growth now serve as instruments of pressure between nations.

Domestically, political will remains essential for implementing reforms that strengthen national institutions and economic resilience.

Mohamad stressed that Wisma Putra must ensure Malaysia maintains credible and coherent international representation.

This diplomatic approach demands clear understanding of actual global conditions rather than idealised perceptions.

The minister praised Institute of Strategic & International Studies Malaysia chairman Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Faiz Abdullah for his broad perspective on these strategic matters.

Faiz’s extensive experience across multiple fields provides valuable guidance for Malaysia’s navigation of future uncertainties.

The academic and author brings distinguished expertise spanning journalism, law enforcement, academia and legal practice.

Mohamad recommended Faiz’s book “Strategic Shift: Preparing Malaysia for a Turbulent Future” as essential reading for Malaysians.

He described the publication as challenging citizens to think critically about Malaysia’s international position and future direction. – Bernama