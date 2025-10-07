Malaysia targets RM150 million exports at LEVEL UP KL 2025 event

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is targeting 150 million ringgit in export opportunities through this year’s LEVEL UP KL 2025 event.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced the target at the opening ceremony of Southeast Asia’s premier game developers conference.

He stated the event is expected to facilitate 350 business meetings and feature 70 exhibitors from around the world.

More than 2,500 participants from over 20 countries are attending the three-day conference.

“Our digital infrastructure is advancing rapidly,“ Gobind told attendees at the ceremony.

“With nationwide 5G coverage, developers now have access to high-speed, low-latency environments required for multiplayer, cloud-based, and real-time games.”

He emphasised that infrastructure alone is not sufficient for industry growth.

Gobind stressed that technological infrastructure must be matched with talent development and supportive government policies.

The government has therefore launched incentive programmes worth 15 million ringgit through the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation.

These initiatives aim to boost local digital content including games, animation, and creative technology.

He explained the programmes will help studios create original intellectual property and scale production for global competition.

“Among these is the Digital Games Testbed Programme with a 3.5 million ringgit allocation to help Malaysian studios create new game genres and work with international partners.”

Gobind added that this programme focuses on innovation, co-production, and knowledge sharing.

He stated these efforts position Malaysia as a regional hub for game development.

The minister concluded that these initiatives go beyond building an industry.

Gobind said they are about empowering creators, driving innovation, and securing Malaysia’s rightful place in the global digital economy. – Bernama