Malaysia to establish one-stop ageing centre under 13th Malaysia Plan

KUALA LUMPUR: A one-stop centre providing technology-based solutions for an ageing society will be established under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said the initiative will combine industry expertise and local research to drive the development of medical devices, assistive tools, and nutritious supplements for senior citizens.

He stated that this effort aims to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a global hub for advanced support systems that directly benefit the ageing population.

Mohammad Yusof’s speech was delivered by the ministry’s deputy secretary general (Planning and Science Enculturation) Ruziah Shafei at the Dr Ranjeet Bhagwan Singh (RBS) Annual Memorial Forum.

The event also featured Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) president Datuk Dr Tengku Mohd Azzman Shariffadeen and chief executive officer Hazami Habib.

Mohammad Yusof explained that the 13MP prioritises inclusive and sustainable socio-economic growth guided by the MADANI Economy framework.

He noted that preparing for an ageing society has been identified as a key priority under the plan’s goal of enhancing people’s well-being and environmental sustainability.

“Malaysia became an ageing nation in 2021 when the population aged 65 and above reached 7% of the total population,“ he said.

The deputy minister added that Malaysia is expected to become an aged nation by 2043, making comprehensive preparedness to address ageing and the broader longevity economy vital.

Mohammad Yusof urged stronger collaboration among government agencies, research institutions, and industry players to harness Malaysia’s biodiversity for healthy ageing and preventive healthcare.

He highlighted Malaysia’s position as the 12th most biodiverse country in the world, offering vast opportunities to discover natural compounds for new treatments.

“Collaboration with state or regional biodiversity centres, such as the Sabah Biodiversity Centre, Sarawak Biodiversity Centre or Pahang Biodiversity Centre, is key to maximising the value of our natural resources,“ he said.

Regarding the RBS forum themed “Harnessing Bioactive Natural Product for Healthy Ageing”, he said MOSTI looks forward to receiving concrete recommendations and innovative research directions.

The 2025 RBS Medical Research Grant, worth 50,000 ringgit, was awarded to Dr Chong Lor Huai, a lecturer at the School of Pharmacy, Monash University Malaysia.

Her research titled “Development of an Immunoassay-on-a-Chip for Evaluating T-Cell and NK-Cell Infiltration in Cancer Immunotherapy” received the grant.

Established in 1997 in honour of the late Dr Ranjeet Bhagwan Singh, the RBS medical research fund has supported 28 research projects and 11 technical workshops. – Bernama