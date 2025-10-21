Malaysia to strengthen ASEAN’s central role at upcoming RCEP summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated Malaysia intends to reinforce ASEAN’s central role in guiding the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership during the 5th RCEP Leaders’ Meeting next week.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, described RCEP as far more than an economic arrangement during his closing address at the DHL GoTrade Summit 2025.

He called RCEP a strategic affirmation that open regionalism remains the pathway to shared prosperity for all member nations.

“We want RCEP to serve not just the interests of large multinational corporations, but also to deliver concrete benefits to our small and medium enterprises, workers, and communities,“ he emphasised.

The 5th RCEP Leaders’ Meeting will occur on October 27 alongside the 47th ASEAN Summit running from October 26 to 28.

Anwar stressed that RCEP’s success depends on members’ ability to translate commitments into tangible opportunities for growth.

He highlighted the need to address non-tariff barriers while enhancing trade facilitation across the region.

The Prime Minister called for full integration of the digital economy, green transition, and services sectors into the RCEP framework.

He noted that ASEAN and the world should focus on RCEP as the world’s largest trade agreement covering nearly one-third of global GDP and trade.

RCEP membership includes all ten ASEAN countries plus China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

Anwar emphasised ASEAN’s position as a crucial global supply chain link and manufacturing hub serving 680 million people.

He projected ASEAN would become the world’s fourth-largest economy within five years despite global uncertainties.

“This growth is not accidental -- it is the result of our collective resolve to uphold free and fair trade while harnessing our comparative advantages,“ he stated.

Malaysia aims to strengthen its role as a trusted investment hub while ensuring local enterprises and start-ups benefit from regional integration. – Bernama