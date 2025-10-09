Malaysia works to free nine activists detained by Israel in Gaza mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Wisma Putra has contacted authorities in Turkey and the United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to expedite the release of nine Malaysian activists detained by Israeli forces.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan announced these efforts during the ‘Himpunan Solidariti Bersama Gaza’ at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

He pledged to secure the activists’ release as quickly as possible, referencing Malaysia’s previous success in freeing 23 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia chairman Datuk Seri Prof Dr Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha confirmed all nine boats in the FFC x TTMG mission were illegally seized by Israel at 10.50 am Malaysian time.

The Malaysian volunteers included eight individuals aboard the Conscience vessel and one medical doctor on the Umm Saad.

Mohamad reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to advocating for Palestinian freedom on international platforms.

He expressed confidence that an independent Palestinian state would soon become reality, citing growing international support at the United Nations General Assembly. – Bernama