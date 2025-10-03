Malaysian activists detained in Israel get legal representation

SEPANG: Lawyers from the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel have started consultations to represent Malaysian activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla who are currently detained by Israel.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed that the legal team has met with all 23 Malaysians involved.

He stated that all Malaysian detainees are safe and in good health during a media conference here today.

International media previously reported that Israeli authorities began hearings regarding detention and deportation orders for activists detained during the Global Sumud Flotilla mission at Ashdod Port.

According to Adalah’s statement, this process began without prior notice to lawyers and denied activists access to legal representation.

The legal centre described these actions as violations of due legal process and fundamental rights.

Adalah also confirmed that its legal team managed to gain entry into the port to meet detained activists after initially being barred by Israeli authorities.

Sani Araby elaborated that he could not confirm whether any Malaysian activists had undergone the hearing process thus far.

He explained that verifying this information would take time due to the total of 495 detained participants from the mission.

The director-general expressed confidence that Malaysian lawyers would be given access to represent their clients when the time comes.

The detained Malaysians include singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah from the vessel Hio.

Other detainees are Nurfarahin Romli, Danish Nazran Murad, singer Zizi Kirana, Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis, and Sul Aidil from the vessel Alma.

Also detained are Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin, and Rusydi Ramli from the vessel Sirius.

The list continues with Razali Awang from Inana and influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin from Mikeno.

Additional detainees include PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar, and Norazman Ishak from Estrella.

Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad from Fair Lady complete the list of Malaysian participants.

Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli, and Taufiq Mohd Razif from Free Willy are also among those detained.

The Global Sumud Flotilla comprises over 500 activists from 45 countries sailing toward Gaza in solidarity.

This mission represents an effort to break the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. – Bernama