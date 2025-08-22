KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Army successfully intercepted a major drug smuggling operation involving 207 kilogrammes of compressed cannabis valued at over RM600,000 along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

This seizure occurred in the Sungai Golok area through the vigilance of military patrols monitoring the international boundary.

The Malaysian Second Infantry Division confirmed the incident took place at 12.45 pm when their patrol team detected suspicious activity.

“A patrol team under the responsibility of the Eighth Infantry Brigade encountered four men transferring items from a boat to the riverbank on the Malaysian side,” the division stated in an official release.

The suspects immediately abandoned their cargo and fled across the border upon noticing the army presence.

“Upon realising the presence of the operational team, all the suspects fled to the Thai bank, leaving the items behind,” the statement detailed.

Authorities discovered four boxes containing the illicit substances during their inspection of the abandoned materials.

“Inspection found that the items consisted of four boxes of compressed cannabis weighing 207 kilogrammes with an estimated seizure value of RM641,700,” the army confirmed.

The seized cannabis has been transferred to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

“All seized items have been handed over to the Narcotics Division of the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters for further action,” the statement concluded. – Bernama