Marine police foil attempt to smuggle 10 migrants in Johor waters

JOHOR BAHRU: The Marine Police Region Two successfully thwarted a smuggling operation involving ten undocumented migrants in the waters off Tanjung Pelepas this morning.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad confirmed the incident occurred around 3 am during a routine patrol under Ops Taring Gelora.

A patrol boat identified as PC 4 detected a suspicious vessel approximately three nautical miles from the coastline.

The suspects attempted to evade inspection by speeding away, prompting an immediate chase by the authorities.

During the pursuit, the suspects’ boat collided with the patrol vessel and subsequently capsized, throwing all ten individuals into the sea.

All passengers were safely rescued by Marine Police personnel and transported to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency jetty in Tanjung Kupang.

They were later sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru for necessary medical treatment.

Initial investigations revealed the group consisted of nine Indonesian nationals and one Rohingya individual aged between 21 and 48 years old.

None of the individuals possessed valid travel documents required for entry into Malaysia.

Two members of the group are suspected to be the land and sea skippers responsible for coordinating the smuggling attempt.

Police confiscated a 21-foot fibreglass boat and a 40-horsepower Suzuki outboard engine during the operation.

The total estimated value of the seized items amounts to RM25,500 according to official assessments.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 for migrant smuggling.

Additional charges are being pursued under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for lacking valid travel documents.

The case also falls under Section 338 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt through negligent acts during the incident.

Furthermore, suspects face charges under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants in their official duties.

Johor police reaffirmed their commitment to combating migrant smuggling and other criminal activities without compromise.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the Johor Police Hotline at 019-2792095 for immediate action.

Alternatively, citizens can contact the Operations Room at 07-2212999 to assist in maintaining public safety and order. – Bernama