KUALA LUMPUR: The government is enhancing national maritime security, especially along the east coast of Sabah, by adopting a comprehensive strategy that includes security measures, international collaboration, and advanced technology to tackle cross-border crimes, the Senate was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) integrated operation, dubbed Op Sanggah, is also being strengthened as a comprehensive, integrated, and effective initiative to improve security in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

“By collaborating with partner agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), we are also carrying out operations like Op Gasak Laut and Darat as well as Op Bersepadu within the ESSZone.

“We have also established Sea Check Points as maritime control posts in ESSZone waters, along with the operation of 40 MAF posts and 46 General Operations Force (GOF) posts.”

He said this in reply to Senator Datuk Edward Linggu Bukut on efforts to enhance security control, cooperation with international enforcement agencies, and the use of modern technology to combat and address the issue of islands along the east coast of Sabah potentially becoming drug trafficking hubs.

Shamsul Anuar said efforts for maritime patrol and interception have also been intensified, which involved seven military ships and boats, as well as the PDRM (three ships, 36 boats) and MMEA (three ships and 14 boats), while Movement Control Order (MCO) is being enforced in the ESSZone waters, which includes six key districts namely Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, and Beluran.

He said that the government also strengthened intelligence networks through international cooperation by sharing information with the Philippines and Indonesia enforcement agencies, specifically the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Collaboration and information sharing have been strengthened through the Malaysia-Indonesia-Philippines Cooperation Meetings, which are attended by ESSCOM and MMEA and led by the National Security Council (MKN).

From a technological perspective, he said that strategic surveillance radars have been installed on key islands within the ESSZone, which includes five radars operated by ESSCOM, nine by the MAF, and one by the MMEA. Additionally, a Fibre Optic Monitoring System has been installed on Sebatik Island in Tawau.

He said that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been acquired to monitor open-sea areas, along with surveillance drones in high-risk zones to detect drug smuggling activities.

“The SWASLA Sabah Radar System Phase 2 project is currently in progress at the Area Control Centre (ACC) in Sandakan, which will serve as the main control centre for surveillance operations and asset coordination.

“Apart from that, the Remote Sensor Site (RSS) in Malawali, Sabah, functions as a radar hub for data collection in remote or strategically located coastal areas,” he said.

In reply to another question from Edward about the government’s initiatives to ensure the safety of tourists in Sabah and to combat drug trafficking, Shamsul Anuar said the Home Ministry has informed all foreign envoys about the security measures in place in the state, which had a positive impact on Sabah’s tourism sector.

“To boost their confidence, we have also increased patrols using all available resources in key and high-risk areas and popular tourist locations. We have deployed tourist police officers and scheduled briefings with relevant agencies from July 25 to 27, 2024.

“To address drug-related issues, we are not only utilising technology but also collaborating with neighbouring countries, enhancing our intelligence capabilities, and sharing information with the Philippines, Indonesia, and other nations,” he said.

In reply to a question from Senator Datuk Rosni Sohar about the government’s efforts to monitor local individuals involved in drug smuggling syndicates, he