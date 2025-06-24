KANGAR: A married couple today denied charges of physically abusing their 10-year-old daughter in a case that has drawn attention to child welfare laws in Malaysia. The Sessions Court heard the plea from the 37-year-old mechanic and his homemaker wife, who face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The alleged abuse occurred on June 18 at their residence in Taman Desa Saujana, Arau. Prosecutors charged the pair under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which covers neglect and cruelty toward children. The provision carries penalties including fines up to RM50,000 or imprisonment.

Judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid granted bail at RM20,000 per defendant with strict conditions. “The accused must report monthly to police and avoid any contact with the victim,“ the court ordered. A July 17 mention date was set for document submission.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nabilah Ahmad Poad led the prosecution, while defense counsel S. Devendran represented the couple. Legal experts note this case highlights enforcement of Malaysia’s child protection framework, particularly in domestic abuse scenarios.