MCMC boosts healthcare MSMEs with GDPM Fest 2025 in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is hosting the MADANI MSME Digital Grant (GDPM) Fest 2025 in Pahang to integrate healthcare MSMEs into technological advancements.

The initiative seeks to promote future-ready digital solutions for MSMEs while enhancing efficiency in the healthcare sector.

“Various activities like tech demonstrations, healthcare transformation talks, and VR experiences will highlight tech’s role in improving public healthcare services,” MCMC stated.

The event was launched by Pahang Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Ir Razali Kassim at a local hotel.

Supported by the Finance Ministry, Bank Simpanan Nasional, and medical associations, the programme aligns with national healthcare digitisation goals.

MCMC is collaborating with the Health Ministry to promote awareness of Online Healthcare Services guidelines.

The commission aims to advance a smarter, inclusive healthcare ecosystem benefiting professionals, MSMEs, and the public.

GDPM Fest 2025 will next take place in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Aug 24. - Bernama