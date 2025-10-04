KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at improving the quality of Internet access in Mara’s educational institutions across the country.

In a statement, MCMC said that Mara educational institutions consist of Mara Junior Science College (MRSM), Mara Skill Institute (IKM), Mara High Skill College (KKTM), Mara-Japan Industrial Institute (MJII), Kolej Poly-Tech Mara (KPTM), Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM), Mara Professional College (KPM), Mara College, Universiti Kuala Lumpur, German-Malaysian Institute (GMI), and Giatmara.

“This initiative will not only facilitate the learning experience for Mara students and enable them to leverage internet access for their daily activities but is also expected to improve public service delivery systems across all Mara institutions to a higher standard,” the statement read.

The exchange of the MoU took place at UPTM here today, and was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Deputy Minister of KKDW Datuk Rubiah Wang, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, MCMC executive chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and Mara chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

The statement said the MoU includes the implementation of the Internet Safety Campaign, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about internet safety, with a new module designed for staff and students in higher education institutions.

MCMC further explained that the cooperation also involves providing consultation services to improve mobile coverage and fibre-optic broadband, as well as exploring technology solutions for areas with limited coverage.

In addition, the collaboration encompasses the development of entrepreneurship through the promotion of information and communication technology (ICT) and e-commerce, as well as programmes to enhance competencies and research in the field of cybersecurity to cultivate talent that meets the needs of the digital industry.

As an initial step to ensure high-quality Internet coverage, MCMC has conducted an inspection of the Internet coverage status at Ayer Molek KPM.

“At the end of last year, under a special action plan, telecommunications companies (telcos) installed a portable base station to provide temporary internet coverage, while a permanent tower structure will be built to ensure comprehensive coverage at Ayer Molek KPM,” it said.

According to MCMC, the MoU also includes the development of responsible and competitive digital human capital among the Mara community who are capable of becoming cyber-literate digital users and acquiring skills in ICT, e-commerce, and cybersecurity to support the future needs of the industry.