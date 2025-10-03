Mechanic pleads not guilty in RM2.1 million gang robbery case

KUALA LUMPUR: A mechanic pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to a charge of gang robbery against a Chinese national involving losses exceeding 2.1 million ringgit.

Syed Ali Imran Alqudri Syed Zulkefeli @ Syed Zulalqudri, 42, was charged with jointly committing the offence with two individuals who have already been charged and another who remains at large.

The accused allegedly robbed Chen Kexue, 31, of a branded watch valued at 1.2 million ringgit, three gold bars weighing 300g, 100,000 ringgit in cash, and five mobile phones at a villa in Bukit Damansara around 10.10 pm on July 21.

He was charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code which carries imprisonment for up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Wafa Zainal Abidin opposed bail citing the non-bailable nature of the offence but requested bail at 100,000 ringgit with one surety if granted.

The accused’s counsel Bazlinda Bahrin applied for a lower bail amount citing her client’s medical conditions of diabetes and spinal issues.

“My client, who has no fixed income, supports his wife and 14-year-old child and he also has no prior criminal record,“ she submitted.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin set the next mention for Nov 4 and granted bail at 15,000 ringgit with one surety.

The judge also ordered the accused to surrender his passport pending the disposal of the case.

On Aug 8, two other individuals Mohd Syaqir Mohd Ami, 30, and Nur Mohamed Mahsar Mohamed Nor, 34, had pleaded not guilty to the same charge in the same court.

They were granted bail at 15,000 ringgit each with the additional requirements of reporting to a police station and surrendering their passports. – Bernama