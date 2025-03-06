Melaka: 515 free flu shots still available for senior citizens

MELAKA: The elderly, especially those in the high-risk category, in Melaka are encouraged to promptly get the influenza vaccination at nearby health clinics.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said up to now, a total of 2,885 senior citizens have received their influenza shots in Melaka, however, there are still 515 doses available.

“These influenza vaccinations can be obtained for free at 15 selected health clinics (Klinik Kesihatan) in Melaka including Klinik Kesihatan Alor Gajah, Klinik Kesihatan Masjid Tanah, Klinik Kesihatan Pengkalan Balak, Klinik Kesihatan Kuala Sungai Baru, Klinik Kesihatan Jasin, Klinik Kesihatan Merlimau and Klinik Kesihatan Umbai.

“Additionally, the doses are also available at Klinik Kesihatan Kemendor, Klinik Kesihatan Selandar, Klinik Kesihatan Simpang Bekoh, Klinik Kesihatan Sungai Rambai, Klinik Kesihatan Batang Melaka, Klinik Kesihatan Batu Berendam, Klinik Kesihatan Sri Tanjung and Klinik Kesihatan Cheng,“ he said in a statement here today.

He added that there are two methods to obtain the flu shots namely by making an appointment via the MySejahtera app or by “walk-ins” at any respective health clinics.