Melaka saves RM13.5 million annually through RKB bureaucratic reform

JASIN: Melaka has become a leading state in implementing the Bureaucratic Red Tape Reform initiative, achieving annual savings of RM13.5 million through various efficiency measures.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar stated that the reform not only reduced costs but also accelerated government approval processes by up to 75 per cent.

He emphasised that prioritising citizens and simplifying business processes enhances operational efficiency while lowering costs and boosting productivity.

Shamsul Azri affirmed that the reform demonstrates the public service can continuously improve for public benefit during a certificate presentation ceremony at Merlimau Polytechnic.

The event was also attended by Melaka State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad and Malaysia Productivity Corporation director-general Datuk Zahid Ismail.

Shamsul Azri explained these savings resulted from four specific reform projects involving various state agencies including the Melaka Land and Mines Office and local authorities.

He highlighted the enhanced Second Edition of the Development Proposal Report Manual as a key initiative that reduced land acquisition from 36 months to just six months.

This integrated approach made Melaka the first state to combine land acquisition data with development plan approval processes.

The Chief Secretary noted that savings benefit both government agencies and the private sector by shortening project implementation timelines.

He confirmed that reducing bureaucratic red tape and strengthening artificial intelligence integration remain central to the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

Malaysia Productivity Corporation director-general Zahid Ismail stated his agency focuses on tangible outcomes rather than mere procedural improvements.

Zahid emphasised that every reform must deliver real benefits to both citizens and businesses through a results-oriented approach.

This outcome-based methodology positions Melaka as a data-driven state productivity model for others to follow. – Bernama