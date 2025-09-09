Melaka schools host Pentarama X Kelab Malaysiaku patriotism programme

MELAKA: Four secondary schools in Melaka are hosting the Pentarama X Kelab Malaysiaku programme from 8 to 10 September to foster patriotism and national pride among students.

Melaka Information Department director Ab Rasil Hajatil identified the participating schools as SMK Tinggi Perempuan Melaka, SMK Munshi Abdullah, SMK Tun Mutahir, and SMK Tun Tijah.

Organised by the Information Department in collaboration with Kelab Malaysiaku, this initiative communicates government policies and instils national values through infotainment.

The programme focuses on character development, racial unity, and strengthening national identity among the youth.

Ab Rasil expressed hope that the programme would help shape the mindset and identity of students as future national leaders.

The event features a Pentarama musical performance and an interactive briefing on the Online Safety Campaign by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Patriotic performances, quizzes, and student-centred activities form key components of the three-day programme.

Held in conjunction with Malaysia Day, the initiative encourages students to fly the Jalur Gemilang at their homes.

Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee welcomed the initiative and called for its expansion to more schools, including primary institutions.

Kerk emphasised that this approach gives students broader exposure to the nation’s history and core values.

He noted encouraging student engagement throughout the programme’s various sessions across the participating schools.

The Pentarama X Kelab Malaysiaku programme is being rolled out in stages across 88 secondary schools nationwide from February to October. – Bernama