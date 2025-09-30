Membrane technology expert wins 2025 National Technologist Award

JOHOR BAHRU: Membrane technology research specialist Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail has been named the winner of the 2025 National Technologist Award.

The former vice-chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia received the award at the Malaysia Board of Technologists Experts Network in Technology, Innovation and Cooperative Event.

He is also the founder of the world-class Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre known as AMTEC.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia stated the award recognises his pioneering work in membrane technology research, innovation and commercialisation.

His research covers critical areas including water treatment, water desalination, gas separation and sustainable energy.

The university described him as a prominent alumnus who consistently promotes its reputation internationally.

This recognition further solidifies his status as an influential technologist whose impact extends beyond national borders.

His contributions span academic leadership, research excellence and mentoring new generations of scientists and engineers.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang presented the prestigious award during the ceremony.

Ahmad Fauzi expressed that the honour acknowledges not only his personal journey but also the collective efforts of his research team.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration with students and industry partners who believed in membrane technology’s potential.

The academician completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering and Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

He later earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical and Process Engineering from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. – Bernama