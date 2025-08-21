MMEA STAR Team helicopter rescue demo to headline KDN Sua Mesra program

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s Special Task and Rescue Team will showcase their daring operational capabilities at the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Sua Mesra Program this Saturday.

Visitors at Dataran Bandar Baharu will witness STAR Team members performing a dramatic jump from an AS365N3 Dauphin helicopter into the Bandar Baharu river.

The demonstration will continue with team members boarding waiting jet skis on the water surface after their aerial descent.

A dramatic rescue mission by the rescue swimmer team will also be showcased using the same aircraft during the public event.

The statement from MMEA’s Corporate Communications Unit highlighted that “the public will have the opportunity to witness the efficiency of the STAR Team”.

Beyond the maritime demonstration, visitors will enjoy various people-friendly services from agencies under the Home Affairs Ministry.

Highlights include compound rate reductions for Royal Malaysia Police traffic summonses and services from Malaysian Immigration Department counters.

The National Registration Department will provide its MEKAR bus facility while PDRM offers Scam Alert advice to attendees.

Local community members can participate in daily life activities including the ‘Jom Exchange Al-Quran’ initiative and product sales from the Malaysian Prison Department and AADK.

Free haircuts by Rela officers and lively performances by the MMEA band will add to the program’s festive atmosphere.

The KDN Sua Mesra program serves as “a bridge to strengthen the relationship between the people and national security agencies”.

It also demonstrates “the government’s continuous efforts to serve the community through direct involvement in the field”.

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will officiate the event alongside Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Awang Alik Jeman.

Department heads under the ministry are also expected to attend the day-long program.

The event runs from 8 am to 5 pm with free admission for all members of the public. – Bernama