KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is open to assessing the need for improving the allowance rates for principals, headmasters and senior assistants, based on the government’s financial capacity.

In a written response published on Parliament’s website, the ministry stated that efforts to strengthen the teaching profession, including for principals, headmasters and senior assistants, will continue to receive due attention to ensure the welfare and well-being of educators are upheld.

“The government is committed to continuously enhancing the professionalism and well-being of educators, in line with their role as the backbone of the nation’s human capital development,” the ministry said.

The response was issued in reply to Senator Azahar Hassan’s question on whether the MOE plans to review allowances for principals, headmasters and senior assistants, given that they have not been revised for a long time despite the increasing complexity of their responsibilities in administration, leadership, curriculum management, human resources and educational technology implementation.

The ministry affirmed that the government appreciates the contributions and dedication of education leaders, particularly principals, headmasters and senior assistants, in managing and leading schools responsibly.

In appreciation of the dedication and commitment of educators, the government has taken proactive measures by implementing salary increases for civil servants, including teachers and school administrators.

This salary adjustment was carried out under the Public Service Remuneration System for Federal Public Service Officers, effective from Dec 1, 2024.

“This salary increase is part of the government’s initiative to strengthen the welfare of civil servants, particularly in the education sector,” the ministry said.