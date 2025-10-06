Mohamad Sabu undergoes routine treatment at IJN, condition stable

PUTRAJAYA: Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu is currently undergoing routine treatment at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

His condition has been reported as stable by medical authorities.

The Minister’s Office issued an official statement confirming his hospitalisation for medical observation.

Medical professionals have advised him to rest after he experienced symptoms of fatigue.

The minister is currently unable to receive visitors to ensure he gets adequate rest during his recovery.

The Minister’s Office expressed sincere gratitude for the public’s prayers and concern regarding his health condition. – Bernama