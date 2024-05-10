Mule account holder arrested following loss of nearly RM60,000

BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested a man believed to be a mule for a scam syndicate that offered non-existent online part-time jobs, resulting in victims losing RM59,569.

Southwest district police chief, Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal, said that the 58-year-old man was detained by the District Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Bayan Lepas today, following information and intelligence gathered by the police.

“The victim made several online transactions to various bank accounts, including that of the arrested individual, totalling RM59,569,“ he said when contacted by Bernama this evening.

He added that the man is currently in custody, and efforts are ongoing to track down the scam syndicate and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

In a separate development, Kamarul Rizal said that police arrested a 40-year-old man today in front of a house in Pantai Acheh to assist with an investigation into the vandalism of a man’s vehicle.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect verbally abused the victim and struck his car with a stone, bending the side mirror and causing damage.

“Acting on information and a police report filed by the victim, a team of officers apprehended the suspect, who is now in custody to assist with investigations under Section 427 of the Penal Code,“ he said.