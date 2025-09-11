Multi-ethnic NGOs unite for Malaysia Day carnival in Perak this Saturday

IPOH: Multiple non-governmental organisations from diverse ethnic communities have joined forces to organise the Karnival Kita Anak Malaysia (KAMI) 2025 this Saturday.

The event will take place at the Mydin shopping centre in Meru Raya to enliven the Malaysia Day celebration.

Perak IKRAM Muda chairman Dr Azizul Salehudin confirmed the carnival has received support from the Ministry of National Unity and the Tambun Parliamentary Community Service Centre.

“This carnival is one of the efforts to unite the people of various races to celebrate Malaysia Day and the National Month in an atmosphere of harmonious diversity and racial unity,“ he stated during a press conference.

KAMI 2025 represents an initiative by various multi-ethnic and religious non-governmental organisations, including the Perak Chinese Assembly Hall and the Perak branch of the Malaysia Hindu Sangam.

Various interesting activities and events will be featured, including Larian Santai Anak Malaysia, cultural performances by different ethnic groups, health exhibitions, and traditional food cooking demonstrations.

Dr Azizul anticipates approximately 5,000 visitors will attend the day-long carnival.

Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, political secretary to the Minister of Finance, will officiate the event at 11 am. – Bernama