Mutiara LRT second segment tender under evaluation by MRT Corp

GEORGE TOWN: The tender for the second segment of the Mutiara Light Rail Transit line from Macallum on Penang Island to Penang Sentral on the mainland remains under evaluation by Mass Rapid Transit Corporation.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow stated that MRT Corp, as project owner and implementer, requested a review of the design and technical details before finalising the tender outcome.

He confirmed the evaluation is still ongoing during a press conference at Komtar.

Responding to reports about Gamuda Bhd withdrawing its bid for the segment, Chow said the state government has not received any official notification and that the issue will not affect the overall project.

He clarified that Gamuda’s withdrawal relates only to the second segment of the Mutiara LRT line.

The first segment from Silicon Island to Komtar and Macallum has already been awarded to SRS Consortium through direct negotiation under existing contractual arrangements.

Chow described Gamuda’s focus on the first segment as positive for ensuring smooth implementation, particularly in managing traffic flow during construction.

He also stated that foreign firms are welcome to participate in the bidding provided they meet MRT Corp’s eligibility criteria.

Separately, Chow welcomed the start of fieldwork for Package 1 of the Traffic Dispersal Project between Juru and Sungai Dua toll plazas.

He confirmed this project consists of several packages with Package 1 involving service roads near the hospital that do not yet affect the main highway.

He added that subsequent packages will be awarded in due course with the state aiming to complete the entire project within four to five years.

PLUS Malaysia Bhd confirmed the start of Package 1 and announced Naza Engineering and Construction Sdn Bhd as the main contractor following an open tender. – Bernama