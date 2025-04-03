PUTRAJAYA: The National Open Burning Action Plan (PTPTK) has been activated to enable all parties to increase monitoring of open burning which can cause haze, affect air quality and public health.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the plan was activated on Feb 21 to enable ministries, departments, relevant agencies and the state governments to take precautionary measures and prevent open burning.

He said the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Implementing the Peatland Fire Prevention Programme to Overcome Haze in Malaysia has also been activated by the Department of Environment (DOE) since Feb 26.

“DOE has also increased enforcement actions and monitoring activities via land and air using drones as well as monitoring air pollution index (API) readings from time to time.

“Coordination between relevant agencies to plan fire extinguishing and control works has also been carried out,“ he said in a statement today following the API in Balok Baru, Kuantan, Pahang recording unhealthy readings today following a peatland fire at the Cherating Coconut Plantation in the state.

Regarding the fire, Nik Nazmi said extinguishing efforts were being actively carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) through firefighting, water bombing and flooding works in the fire area in collaboration with the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

Following the API readings reaching 201 to 300 in Balok Baru yesterday, the DOE has issued Warning Notification Notes 3A and 3B to the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC), National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) for the announcement of Disaster Operational Preparedness Notices at the state and district levels.

“This announcement is also intended to enable the District or State Disaster Management Committee to be activated and ensure that actions can be taken in accordance with the National Haze Action Plan,” he said.

Nik Nazmi said he would chair the National Haze and Dry Weather Main Committee Meeting No. 1 of 2025 tomorrow, which would, among other things, report on the latest status of weather conditions, air quality and as a platform for planning actions and strategies to prevent open burning and haze.

“The issue of fires that occurred in coconut farm in Cherating, Kuantan, Pahang and related coordination actions will also be discussed in this meeting,” he said.

Today, the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah urged residents around Balok Baru, especially those with respiratory problems, to be cautious following air pollution in the area.