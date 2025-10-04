Nga calls for in-depth study of urban renewal convention resolutions

IPOH: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has directed the Town and Country Planning Department to conduct a more thorough study on the resolutions presented at the Urban Renewal Convention.

He said the study would include proposals for improving the Urban Renewal Bill, with amendments being introduced if the resolutions and suggestions put forth by UMNO are found to be practical and beneficial for all parties.

Nga stated that as a people-centric government, the ministry adheres to the principles of an open heart, open mind, and open door.

He welcomed all constructive feedback, noting it will be considered when drafting any act or legislation.

The aim of the Urban Renewal Bill is to help the people, particularly residents of dilapidated and rundown flats.

Nga made these comments after the Sumbangan Kasih MADANI Sempena Deepavali programme where 625 secondary school students from the Buntong state constituency each received RM400.

The total distribution amounted to RM250,000 for the students.

When asked about presenting the Urban Renewal Bill for its second reading in Parliament, Nga said this would occur after Budget 2026 is tabled.

The Urban Renewal Convention organised by UMNO brought together various stakeholders to discuss urban redevelopment issues.

Discussions included legal, socio-economic, and community welfare aspects related to urban renewal.

The resolutions demonstrate UMNO’s commitment to finding solutions to challenges faced by the people regarding urban renewal and city resident well-being. – Bernama