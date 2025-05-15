PUTRAJAYA: The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is ready to help train heavy vehicle drivers using a specific training module, which emphasises safe and prudent driving techniques.

NIOSH vice-chairman G. Manivanan said the specific training module was developed by experts and industry players by taking into account the needs and challenges faced by the drivers.

“The programme, which was developed under the Safe and Defensive Driving Person (SDDP) training module, also covers aspects of road legislation, vehicle maintenance and road management which aim to raise awareness and prevent accidents among heavy vehicle drivers.

“The module that was developed by NIOSH has already been implemented by several companies which manage buses and heavy vehicles in a bid to increase their workers’ skills and knowledge of safety aspects on the road,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he hopes that others operating heavy vehicles would also implement the SDDP training programme, including government agencies and the private sector.

He added that NIOSH is also ready to assist those involved in implementing safety audits as well as taking tighter safety measures, including the implementation of the HIRARC (Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Risk Control) method.

Manivanan said HIRARC is a systematic method that is used to help employers and employees identify hazards, assess risks and implement control measures to maintain safety and health aspects in the workplace.

“By adopting HIRARC, all parties can play an important role in ensuring the workplace remains safe and healthy while complying with the relevant laws.

“I wish to stress again that under the law, every employer is responsible for ensuring the safety and health of their employees during work, including ensuring the vehicles used are properly maintained while the drivers get sufficient training,” he said.

He said that NIOSH is also ready to collaborate with all parties to ensure the safety of workplace areas.

He said that recent incidents showed that there was an urgent need to coordinate efforts to raise the level of safety on the road by meeting the requirements under the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) 2022 Act, which places the onus on employers to ensure the safety of their workers.

Manivanan said the tragedy that occurred in Perak yesterday, which claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel, showed that there was an urgent need to holistically strengthen the aspect of safety on the road.

“While waiting for the results of the comprehensive investigation by the relevant agencies, all parties must find ways to cooperate to ensure such incidents do not recur.

“I wish to emphasise that drivers of heavy vehicles and those in and near the vehicles also have the right to work and be in a safe environment, as stipulated under the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) 2022 Act,” he said.