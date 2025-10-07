No policy change on SUV eligibility for e-hailing, says Loke

PUTRAJAYA: The Land Public Transport Agency has never issued any directive restricting the use of Sport Utility Vehicles for e-hailing registration purposes.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed there have been no policy changes regarding vehicle type eligibility for e-hailing services.

All vehicles meeting technical requirements with seating capacities between four and eleven passengers remain eligible for e-hailing operator licensing.

Loke issued this statement to clarify recent media reports that had caused confusion over SUV eligibility for e-hailing registration.

The ministry understands concerns raised among e-hailing drivers and operators regarding these reports.

Loke assured that the e-hailing registration process will continue as usual according to existing rules and guidelines.

Recent media reports had incorrectly claimed that SUV-type vehicles were no longer permitted to register for e-hailing services. – Bernama