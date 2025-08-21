Op Sikaro: Smuggling activities maybe orchestrated by enforcement personnel - MACC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has recorded statements from ten individuals and fourteen companies linked to a massive tobacco smuggling syndicate.

This syndicate’s activities are estimated to have caused national revenue losses exceeding RM250 million between 2020 and 2024.

A MACC source revealed the syndicate used false declarations by altering customs codes during import.

The smuggled cigarettes and cigars were then stored in private warehouses before market distribution.

Based on initial investigations, this smuggling activity was likely orchestrated by a handful of enforcement officers.

These officers allegedly provided easy access to smuggle goods at the country’s entry points.

They are also accused of protecting warehouse operations and avoiding enforcement action.

Payments to the involved enforcement personnel were made via cash or through middlemen to obscure the financial trail.

The source expressed concern over the syndicate’s believed direct link to a group of Malaysian Armed Forces officers.

Those officers were arrested in Op Sohor on August 14, indicating a wider protection network.

Last Tuesday, the MACC Special Operations Division raided several premises in the Klang Valley and Johor.

This operation, dubbed Op Sikaro, involved strategic cooperation with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

The Inland Revenue Board and Bank Negara Malaysia also provided cooperation to combat the smuggling.

The investigation now focuses on offences under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

It also focuses on Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Following the operation, MACC has frozen several private and company bank accounts.

The frozen assets involve approximately RM218 million.

Investigations continue to trace other assets obtained through money laundering activities.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the commission’s commitment to a thorough investigation.

He stated MACC will not compromise and will take strict action against any involved party.

This action targets activities that undermine the integrity of the country’s control system.

It also addresses the significant leakage of national revenue. - Bernama