KUALA LUMPUR: An orchard worker was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal intimidation against Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin meted out the fine, in default six months in jail, on Lim Chai Seng, 36.

Lim was charged with committing the offence through a phone call to the Member of Parliament’s (MP) office at Jalan Parlimen, Sentul here at 1.37 pm last Feb 18.

The charge was framed under Section 507 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine upon conviction.

In mitigation, Lim’s lawyer, Caren Kaur told the court that her client is remorse and apologised for his action.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hench Goh prosecuted.