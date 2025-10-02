Over 2,000 MyKad replacements for damaged chips in Pahang

KUANTAN: The National Registration Department in Pahang has recorded over 2,000 MyKad replacements so far due to damaged chips.

These replacements are granted a fee waiver from September 23 to October 7 in line with the BUDI95 initiative.

Pahang NRD director Mohammad Abdullah said his department had taken the initiative to provide a free ID card chip check service before customers take their queue number.

This process is done free of charge at the Customer Service Unit counter for the state’s main NRD branch.

Checks can also be done at the Pahang Urban Transformation Centre NRD and districts or branches to check the condition of ID cards. Mohammad Abdullah said that individuals who wished to apply must bring along the ID card to be replaced.

If the identity card is not physically present, the application will be placed under the application for replacement of lost identity cards.

A fine will be imposed depending on how many times the identity card is lost. He said that for the replacement of identity cards at the age of 18, one must pay 10 ringgit in accordance with Regulation 18 of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

Mobile replacement services of identity cards for senior citizens, people with disabilities, bedridden patients and those unable to visit the nearest NRD counter are assisted by the MEKAR and Corporate divisions of the Pahang NRD.

This service is implemented through the MEKAR Ihsan Programme and the MEKAR Community Programme whether in rural or urban areas. Applicants who cannot afford it can contact the nearest NRD office to access the service.

The NRD is providing free replacement of damaged MyKad from September 23 to October 7 which can be done at any NRD counter and office nationwide following the BUDI95 programme. – Bernama