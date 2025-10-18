Over 250,000 attend JBPM fire education programmes nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: More than 250,000 students and community leaders participated in 1,081 fire education and prevention programmes organised by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department from October 9 to 11 nationwide.

JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohamad stated these programmes are part of continuous efforts to build a fire safety culture within communities.

He confirmed that 1,081 programmes featuring various awareness and educational activities have been implemented across the country.

Nor Hisham said this achievement demonstrates increasing public awareness about fire safety importance and preventive measures.

He emphasised that instilling a fire safety culture represents the most effective method to prevent fires from happening.

The director-general added that if a fire occurs, community members can take necessary steps to respond promptly, especially in rescuing victims.

Nor Hisham earlier highlighted three key pillars of fire prevention during his speech, naming education, culture and enforcement.

He explained that everything begins with knowledge, aiming to cultivate a generation that understands fire safety and acts instinctively when required.

The seeds of fire safety knowledge have been planted from early childhood education and extended to the wider community, he noted.

Regarding the 2025 Fire Prevention Day Carnival, Nor Hisham said it serves as an educational platform in a relaxed environment to reinforce shared responsibility in fire prevention. – Bernama