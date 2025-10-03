Over 60 vape shops in Perak must cease operations by Jan 1 2026

IPOH: More than 60 licensed premises selling electronic cigarettes or vape across 15 local authorities in Perak will be required to cease operations by January 1 next year.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching confirmed that no new licences for such sales will be issued beyond that date.

Premises that have recently renewed their licences and whose validity extends past January 1 will be allowed to continue operating to clear existing stock.

Their licences will be revoked after they have sold their remaining inventory.

This move aligns with the state government’s policy to prohibit the sale of electronic cigarettes after that deadline.

Ng stated that enforcement and legal action related to e-cigarette business licences fall fully under the jurisdiction of the local authorities.

She made these comments at a press conference after visiting the Ipoh Local Plan 2035 draft publicity and public participation programme organised by the Ipoh City Council.

The state government will work closely with the Perak Health Department to ensure no premises continue operating with these products.

Officials are also taking into account premises that still hold valid licences by giving traders until January to manage their operations.

This grace period allows business owners to switch to other types of businesses if necessary.

Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan confirmed the state will enforce a ban on October 1.

The decision to ban vape sales at all local authority-licensed business premises was made at a State Executive Council meeting.

This decision followed a proposed policy paper on the prohibition of electronic cigarette sales licences presented by the Perak Health Department.

The Health Department presented its proposal at the State Executive Council meeting on September 22. – Bernama