Over 7,000 summonses issued in first two days of Op PUU

KUALA LUMPUR: Police issued 7,013 summons notices for various traffic offences during the first two days of full enforcement for Op Pematuhan Undang-Undang (Op PUU) 2025.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated that the Royal Malaysia Police issued 6,758 summonses, followed by the Road Transport Department with 215 and Kuala Lumpur City Hall with 40.

He revealed that the highest number of offences involved obstructing traffic with 4,963 summonses, followed by ignoring traffic lights with 389 and other violations with 334.

“There will be no tolerance for errant motorists,” he said at a press conference today.

Fadil emphasised their goal to instil a culture among Kuala Lumpur residents of respecting the law, regardless of how minor the regulation may seem.

He confirmed that Op PUU initially focused on public hotspots such as Pavilion, KLCC, Lot 10, Sogo and Jalan Sultan Ismail before expanding across the capital.

The enforcement is being conducted in collaboration with DBKL, JPJ and all police units including the narcotics and commercial crime departments.

Fadil announced this operation will continue throughout the year to ensure Kuala Lumpur becomes an example of a law-abiding city.

This initiative aligns with preparations for Visit Malaysia 2026 and various other international events.

“If we don’t start in Kuala Lumpur, where else is more appropriate?” he questioned.

He concluded that they want to show the world they are serious about educating the public to obey the law, even in matters such as traffic regulations. – Bernama