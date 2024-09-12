PAC presents report on recommended actions for KESUMA, HRD Corp in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) presented its report on further recommended actions for the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) and Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) on the HRD Corp’s training fund management and effectiveness of its training programme.

Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin represented the PAC chairman to present the report and said that the committee had presented two previous reports, while this report was on feedback and follow up action taken by the ministry regarding the committee’s recommendations.

“So for every issue the PAC investigated, we will present two reports to ensure the public knows about what we are investigating,” he said, as he stressed that the committee wanted KESUMA to immediately implement a study on the change of HRD Corp’s status from a ‘company limited by guarantee’ (CLBG) to a federal statutory body.

The change in status follows best models including the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO), which is also a statutory body under the supervision of KESUMA.

He also stressed that for HRD Corp, the committee recommended that different individuals should be appointed to the positions of Legal Officer and Company Secretary to ensure that their duties can be carried out as best as possible.